Khloe Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Grandma MJ: 'One Of One'

Khloe Kardashian is mourning the loss of her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon after her death at 91.

On Sunday (July 19), the Kardashians star penned a heartfelt tribute to her "sweet MJ" on Instagram, sharing photos of the pair of them throughout her life and praising the lessons she taught her family growing up. Kris Jenner confirmed that her mother passed away July 16.

"Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind," she wrote. "You lived so fully, so gracefully, and so beautifully."

The Good American co-founder went on to say that one of the "greatest blessings" in her life is that her children — daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 3 — were able to know their great-grandmother and that they "experienced your hugs, your stories, your joy and the incredible light you carried so effortlessly."