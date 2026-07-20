Khloe Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Grandma MJ: 'One Of One'
By Sarah Tate
July 20, 2026
Khloe Kardashian is mourning the loss of her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon after her death at 91.
On Sunday (July 19), the Kardashians star penned a heartfelt tribute to her "sweet MJ" on Instagram, sharing photos of the pair of them throughout her life and praising the lessons she taught her family growing up. Kris Jenner confirmed that her mother passed away July 16.
"Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind," she wrote. "You lived so fully, so gracefully, and so beautifully."
The Good American co-founder went on to say that one of the "greatest blessings" in her life is that her children — daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 3 — were able to know their great-grandmother and that they "experienced your hugs, your stories, your joy and the incredible light you carried so effortlessly."
Even though her grandmother may no longer be able to share these moments in person, Kardashian knows that her memory will live on through their family.
"You taught us that love never leaves. It lives on in the family you built, the traditions we'll continue, the stories we'll tell, and every time we choose joy. Your love will forever be woven into who we are," she said. "Thank you for every lesson, every laugh, every embrace, and every piece of your heart you gave so freely. You were truly one of one."
She continued, "I know Heaven welcomed you with open arms, surrounded by everyone who has been waiting to see you again. And I know you kept your promise. telling my daddy just how deeply we love him and how much we miss him. I know you're happy having your coke, tuna sandwich and graham crackers with papa Harry while Karen dances around you. Until we meet again, my sweet MJ! I love you."
Jenner revealed on Instagram last week that she and her family "said goodbye to [her] beautiful Mommy MJ," and that her "heart is broken into a million pieces" while she thanked her mother "for giving us everything." Kim Kardashian also shared her own emotional tribute to her "sweet grandma" expressing gratitude for how she "taught all of us the importance of family."