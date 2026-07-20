Kid Cudi On Reuniting With Ye After Public Fallout: 'Im Sure We Will Yea'

To say Kid Cudi and Ye's friendship has been through its ups and downs is an understatement. The two artists used to be frequent collaborators, especially while Cudi was signed to Ye's G.O.O.D Music imprint from 2008 to 2013. Even after Cudi left the label, he and Ye still joined forces on songs like “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” and their collaborative album KIDS SEE GHOSTS.



Things took a turn for the worse in February 2022 when Ye publicly declared that he took Kid Cudi off his Donda album. At the time, Ye had already split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and was feuding with her and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Cudi was also friends with Davidson and was photographed with the "SNL" actor.



"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," Ye wrote on X in 2022.



After their feud exploded online, Cudi officially cut Ye out of his life and didn't look back. In fact, during an interview with Esquire in 2022, Cudder said it would take a "motherf**king miracle" for them to talk ever again. However, after Ye recently owned up to his mental health and issued apologies to those he'd harmed with his words, Cudi seemingly offered an olive branch. During his tour stop in Phoenix, Cudi performed "Reborn" from KIDS SEE GHOSTS and dedicated it to Ye.



"This one's for Ye," Cudi told the crowd. "We gotta sing this loud so Ye can hear you."