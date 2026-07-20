L7's Jennifer Finch Dies At 59 Following Brain Cancer Battle

By Will Mendelson

July 20, 2026

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L7's Jennifer Finch has died at age 59, following a battle with aggressive brain cancer.

The longtime bassist of the 1990s feminist grunge band passed away on Saturday (July 18), per a statement from the official band's Instagram account.

"We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever," the group wrote. "Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend. With love, L7."

Just last week, the late musician revealed that she'd been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"What initially appeared to be a condition that could be addressed through treatment, and a full course of radiation, has progressed rapidly," a press release stated, per Consequence. "Unforeseen complications have required Jennifer to undergo multiple surgeries and have resulted in significant physical limitations. She now requires extensive ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home assistance."

L7 are currently touring as part of their farewell "Last Hurrah" tour.

L7
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