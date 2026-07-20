Lebanon Leader To Visit White House

On Tuesday (July 21), President Donald Trump will welcome Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House. This marks the first visit by a Lebanese president to the White House in nearly 20 years. The visit comes at a critical time as tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated, with both nations renewing attacks against each other.

President Aoun's visit is expected to focus on the ongoing threat posed by Iran-backed Hezbollah and the situation in southern Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, the discussions will aim to strengthen the ceasefire and secure Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon. President Aoun is also expected to press President Trump on Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, a topic of significant importance in the region.

As reported by Al Jazeera, recent US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Rome have led to agreements on creating "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops would begin withdrawing and the Lebanese army would assume security responsibilities. However, the agreement does not set a deadline for Israeli forces to leave, as withdrawals are contingent on Hezbollah and other armed groups disarming—a condition Hezbollah has rejected.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in significant casualties, with more than 4,000 Lebanese killed and over a million displaced since March, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health. Despite a ceasefire, Israeli forces remain in parts of southern Lebanon, continuing periodic strikes as negotiations for a long-term settlement proceed.

President Aoun's visit to Washington is part of a broader effort to restore security and stability in Lebanon, as well as to extend the Lebanese state's authority across its territory. The meeting with President Trump and other senior officials is seen as a crucial step in addressing these challenges and garnering international support.