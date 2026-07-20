Legendary Mixtape DJ Bigga Rankin Passes Away
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2026
Bigga Rankin, a legendary DJ who hosted iconic mixtapes featuring the biggest names in hip-hop, has sadly passed away.
On Monday, July 20, the seasoned mixer's family announced his death in an emotional statement that was posted to his social media accounts. The Jacksonville native, born Billy Plummer, was a pillar of the music industry and the community. He served as an A&R at Think It's A Game Records, which championed artists like YFN Lucci and other southern rap stars.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that the patriarch of our family, Billy ‘Bigga Rankin’ Plummer, passed away earlier this morning on July 20, 2026,” the family said in a statement.
"We know how much he meant to his wife, his children, and the entire city of Jacksonville," his family continued. "As we grieve the loss of a legend, we the family ask that our privacy is respected."
Bigga Rankin spent the past three decades promoting major rap artists like Rick Ross, T.I., Yo Gotti, Jeezy and B.o.B. He hosted various mixtape series over the years, including Strictly 4 Traps N Trunks, Street Lights and his Real N***a Radio.
In addition to his contributions to the music industry, Bigga Rankin was also a prominent figure in the community. According to News4Jax, Rankin produced his hometown's local Diamond Awards and is involved with back-to-school drives.
"Bigga wasn't just a champion of TIG, he was a champion for hip hop," his label Think It's A Game said in a statement. "He believed in artists before the world did, opened doors for countless careers, and poured into so many people that it's impossible to name them all. His impact wasn't measured by the records he broke, but by the lives he changed."
Rest in peace, Bigga Rankin.