Legendary Mixtape DJ Bigga Rankin Passes Away

"We know how much he meant to his wife, his children, and the entire city of Jacksonville," his family continued. "As we grieve the loss of a legend, we the family ask that our privacy is respected."



Bigga Rankin spent the past three decades promoting major rap artists like Rick Ross, T.I., Yo Gotti, Jeezy and B.o.B. He hosted various mixtape series over the years, including Strictly 4 Traps N Trunks, Street Lights and his Real N***a Radio.



In addition to his contributions to the music industry, Bigga Rankin was also a prominent figure in the community. According to News4Jax, Rankin produced his hometown's local Diamond Awards and is involved with back-to-school drives.



"Bigga wasn't just a champion of TIG, he was a champion for hip hop," his label Think It's A Game said in a statement. "He believed in artists before the world did, opened doors for countless careers, and poured into so many people that it's impossible to name them all. His impact wasn't measured by the records he broke, but by the lives he changed."



Rest in peace, Bigga Rankin.