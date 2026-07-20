Liam Gallagher Gives Definitive Answer On A New Oasis Album

By Will Mendelson

July 20, 2026

Oasis Attends "Che Tempo Che Fa" Italian TV Show
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

And after all... it appears a new Oasis album isn't on the horizon anytime soon.

The band's vocalist Liam Gallagher shut down any hopes of a new album being released after a fan asked for one, albeit in a cheeky response.

"NO I'm just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn't sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn't turn back time for Cher and some other s--- let's just do some gigs and be happy thank you," the "Wonderwall" hitmaker responded via X. See the interaction here.

Earlier this month, the "Champagne Supernova" group, comprised of Liam and his bandmate and brother Noel, dropped a first look at their new documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger.

Described as "an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world," the film features backstage footage of the brothers Gallagher. The pair reunited and set aside their differences for their first tour in 16 years in 2025.

Oasis released their last LP, Dig Out Your Soul, in 2008.

Oasis
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices