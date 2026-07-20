Liam Gallagher Gives Definitive Answer On A New Oasis Album

And after all... it appears a new Oasis album isn't on the horizon anytime soon.

The band's vocalist Liam Gallagher shut down any hopes of a new album being released after a fan asked for one, albeit in a cheeky response.

"NO I'm just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn't sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn't turn back time for Cher and some other s--- let's just do some gigs and be happy thank you," the "Wonderwall" hitmaker responded via X. See the interaction here.

Earlier this month, the "Champagne Supernova" group, comprised of Liam and his bandmate and brother Noel, dropped a first look at their new documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger.

Described as "an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world," the film features backstage footage of the brothers Gallagher. The pair reunited and set aside their differences for their first tour in 16 years in 2025.

Oasis released their last LP, Dig Out Your Soul, in 2008.