Rick Ross Reveals Why He Didn’t Perform With JAY-Z At Yankee Stadium

"Well, I was, I most definitely was flying out of Philly to Cleveland to get some munyon," Ross responded. "I most definitely went to go pick up a little munyon. So I'm glad y'all felt the vibrations, you know what I'm saying?"



It's possible that JAŸ-Z and Rick Ross' schedules didn't align that weekend. The New York legend and the Miami entrepreneur have collaborated on a few memorable bangers in the past, such as "The Devil Is A Lie" and "Free Mason." Neither artist has publicly beefed with the other.



While Hov is in the middle of celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Rick Ross is currently pushing his 12th studio LP, Set In Stone. The album dropped on Friday with features from Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, and more.



Watch Joe Budden's new interview with Rick Ross here.