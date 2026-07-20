Rick Ross Reveals Why He Didn’t Perform With JAY-Z At Yankee Stadium
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2026
Rick Ross has finally addressed his absence from JAŸ-Z's shows in New York City.
The Maybach Music Group founder stopped by The Joe Budden Podcast for an interview, which dropped exclusively on Patreon on Friday, July 17. During their discussion, Budden brought up JAŸ-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium and said he was missed when Hov performed "F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt" without him.
"Love that song. Absolutely love that song," Budden said. "There was a large amount of people in there that thought you would be coming out to perform, 'cause everybody came out to perform."
"That feels amazing," Rozay replied. Budden followed up by asking if he was invited to pull up.
Rick Ross explains his absence from the Jay Z Yankee Stadium shows... after Joe Budden told him his presence was missed from performing some of his bigger collaborations with Jay Z https://t.co/nkNO9inKuy pic.twitter.com/pEET1W11Wo— Micah Jung Un (@Micah_W17) July 17, 2026
"Well, I was, I most definitely was flying out of Philly to Cleveland to get some munyon," Ross responded. "I most definitely went to go pick up a little munyon. So I'm glad y'all felt the vibrations, you know what I'm saying?"
It's possible that JAŸ-Z and Rick Ross' schedules didn't align that weekend. The New York legend and the Miami entrepreneur have collaborated on a few memorable bangers in the past, such as "The Devil Is A Lie" and "Free Mason." Neither artist has publicly beefed with the other.
While Hov is in the middle of celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Rick Ross is currently pushing his 12th studio LP, Set In Stone. The album dropped on Friday with features from Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, and more.
Watch Joe Budden's new interview with Rick Ross here.