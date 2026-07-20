SCOTUS To Consider Alaskan Pilot's Plane Seizure Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving pilot Ken Jouppi and the state of Alaska over the seizure of his 1969 Cessna airplane. The legal battle began in 2012 when Jouppi was arrested after a passenger attempted to transport alcohol into a dry village on his plane. Jouppi, who was unaware of the alcohol, argues that losing his plane is an excessive fine, violating the Eighth Amendment.

The case has bounced through Alaska's courts for over a decade. The trial court initially ruled that the forfeiture was excessive, but the Alaska Supreme Court later upheld the seizure, citing the broader harms of alcohol transportation. The court viewed the forfeiture as proportionate, given the societal costs of illegal alcohol importation, including increased crime and health issues.

Jouppi's legal team, supported by organizations like the Cato Institute, argues that the Alaska Supreme Court's decision ignored the specifics of Jouppi's case. They claim the ruling focused too much on abstract harms rather than Jouppi's individual circumstances.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear the case could have significant implications for how courts assess the constitutionality of property forfeitures. The case will be heard in the next term, beginning in October, with a decision expected by next summer.