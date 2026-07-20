Disney has released the highly anticipated trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday' directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, set to premiere in theaters on Thursday, December 18. The trailer offers a first glimpse of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, a significant shift from his previous role as Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film features an extensive cast of Marvel superheroes, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and many more. The plot follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they face an existential threat unlike any they have encountered before.

The trailer's release coincides with the start of ticket sales for Infinity Vision certified theaters, promising a unique viewing experience. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz. According to Marvel.com, 'Avengers: Doomsday' promises to be a major event in the MCU, with Thor taking a central role.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the trailer, with some excited about the return of familiar faces and others feeling nostalgic for earlier MCU films. Despite this, the film is expected to draw large audiences, continuing the trend of high-grossing Marvel films.