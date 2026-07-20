Severe Storms Threaten Midwest To Northeast With Tornado, Flood Risk

A major multiday severe weather event is underway this week, threatening more than a dozen states from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast with damaging storms, tornadoes, large hail, and the risk of dangerous flash flooding. This active weather pattern began on Monday and will shift east through Wednesday (July 22).

The initial round of storms is expected to affect areas including eastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, northern Iowa, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The National Weather Service has placed parts of the Midwest under a Level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk, with tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds all possible. Cities such as Milwaukee, Green Bay, La Crosse, Marquette, and Des Moines are highlighted as key areas to monitor.

As the storms progress eastward each day, the threat will expand into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. By Tuesday, the severe threat includes the Ohio Valley and stretches from Virginia into southern New England, raising concerns for both severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. Repeated heavy rainfall on already saturated ground could quickly lead to flooding, especially along the I-95 corridor from the Delmarva Peninsula through southern New England.

By Wednesday, the severe weather risk shifts toward the southern Mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas. The main threat will be damaging winds, but ongoing torrential rain could bring the fourth consecutive day of heavy downpours to parts of the region, increasing the likelihood of flash flooding from Raleigh to the Outer Banks and Wilmington, North Carolina.

In addition to the immediate storm threats, recent severe weather has already caused significant impacts. The Fourth of July holiday weekend saw multiple fatalities and widespread damage from thunderstorms and flooding across the Midwest, Northeast, and South, including power outages, tree damage, and water rescues.

Meteorologists emphasize the importance of staying alert as summer heat and humidity continue to fuel dangerous storms. Residents are urged to monitor local forecasts and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions throughout the week. The severe weather threat is expected to gradually decrease after Wednesday as the cold front moves farther south, but the risk of flooding will remain through midweek due to lingering tropical moisture.