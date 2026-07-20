Study Shows Robo Taxis Are More Dangerous In NYC

By iHeartRadio

July 20, 2026

Autonomous Waymo Vehicles Navigate San Francisco
Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A recent study by Hunter College and Open Plans suggests that Waymo's robo taxis are more dangerous than human-driven cabs in New York City. The research compared major crashes and fatalities per mile traveled by Waymo vehicles and New York City's for-hire vehicles, such as Uber and Lyft, over the past six years. While Waymo's autonomous vehicles were involved in three crashes causing death or serious injuries nationwide, New York City's for-hire vehicles were involved in 16 such incidents. However, the study argues that Waymo's vehicles are more dangerous because they drove significantly fewer miles than the city's fleet.

The study's findings contrast with Waymo's claims of safety. According to a report by Waymo, their robo taxis have a 90% lower crash rate than human drivers in San Francisco, as they have driven 220.6 million rider-only miles without a human driver. The company emphasizes that its autonomous vehicles are better at avoiding crashes that result in injuries, leveraging best practices in safety impact analysis. Waymo has shared its data to foster transparency and support independent research.

Despite the positive safety data from Waymo, some experts remain cautious. Dr. Phillip Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, argues that existing data doesn't conclusively prove the safety of autonomous vehicles. He points out that Waymo's transparency is limited to what is required by law, which may not fully reflect the safety of these vehicles.

As autonomous vehicle technology continues to evolve, the debate over its safety compared to human drivers remains ongoing. With Waymo expanding operations in cities like Austin and Los Angeles, the company aims to demonstrate the potential of autonomous vehicles to improve traffic safety.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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