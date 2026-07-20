Suspect Detained After Deploying Incendiary Device At Federal Plaza In NYC

A suspect was taken into custody on Monday morning (July 20) after deploying an incendiary device outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The incident prompted immediate response from law enforcement and a lockdown of the area surrounding the federal building, which houses several government agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a statement, the FBI said, "This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."

The FBI did not immediately release the identity of the suspect or specify the type of incendiary device used. No injuries were reported, and officials have not disclosed a motive for the act. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect had any previous interactions with federal agencies at 26 Federal Plaza.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of the conditions and security at 26 Federal Plaza. The building, which includes ICE holding cells and a major immigration court, has been the subject of recent protests and legal battles over detainee treatment. As covered by Courthouse News, a federal judge recently heard testimony about overcrowded and unsanitary conditions inside the ICE facility, which has drawn criticism from advocates and elected officials.

As the FBI continues its investigation, 26 Federal Plaza remains under close watch, with increased security measures and ongoing legal challenges over facility conditions. More information is expected as authorities review evidence and interview witnesses.