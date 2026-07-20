The Cure’s Robert Smith Rips FIFA Over World Cup Final Halftime Show

By Will Mendelson

July 20, 2026

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five
Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Safe to say, he's not a fan.

The Cure frontman Robert Smith criticized FIFA over its first-ever World Cup final halftime show.

On Sunday (July 19), the rocker took to the band's official Instagram account to sound off on the star-studded concert, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and featuring performances from Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira and Madonna.

"AAAAAAAAGH... #Breadandcircusses #MUGWANK #pleastjustf---off," the "Just Like Heaven" musician wrote.

But Smith didn't stop there. A few hours after the original post, the musician issued further commentary to clarify that he was not criticizing the performers themselves.

"For those of us not quite getting it, the point is not really about who is curating or performing, it is about the #mugwank idea of a football world cup final half time show," the "Friday I'm in Love" singer remarked.

In addition to the aforementioned performers, the show also included an appearance by the Muppets and Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso.

The Cure
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