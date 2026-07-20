Trump Imposes 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods

President Donald Trump has imposed new 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, citing alleged trade discrimination. On Monday (July 20), the White House announced that President Trump signed three proclamations targeting Canadian imports, including motor vehicles, alcohol, and dairy products, as a response to perceived unfair trade practices. The tariffs also affect products like wine and hockey sticks.

The White House stated that these measures aim to "level the playing field for crucial American exports." According to a report by Blakes, this move is part of a broader strategy to address trade imbalances and protect U.S. industries.

The tariffs are expected to exacerbate existing trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada. Canadian officials have expressed concerns about the impact on their economy, and Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly taking steps to ease tensions by eliminating some of Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reports that these tariffs have been a significant burden on businesses in both countries.

This latest development follows a series of tariff measures implemented by the Trump administration over the past year. According to Baker Botts, the U.S. continues to engage in bilateral talks with Canada and Mexico to resolve specific trade issues, although no agreement has been reached to extend the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) beyond its current terms.