Trump Says Canada Should Pay Damages For Wildfire Smoke

President Donald Trump has suggested that Canada should face tariffs or at least pay damages for the wildfire smoke affecting large parts of the northern United States. On Sunday (July 19), Trump stated that he had informed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that Ottawa needed to do more to control the fires or face financial consequences. Currently, more than 900 fires are burning across Canada, leading to smoke pollution and health alerts in states including Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

According to the BBC, Trump accused Canada of "willful negligence" in maintaining its forests. He threatened to impose new tariffs and demanded an explanation from Carney. The Canadian Prime Minister responded that both countries share the responsibility of fighting climate change, citing existing agreements for mutual assistance in disaster management.

The wildfires have led to hazardous air quality alerts in affected areas, prompting cancellations of outdoor events. In Detroit, air quality was reported as the worst in the world recently. The smoke has spread across multiple U.S. states, causing significant visibility issues and health concerns.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized the rhetoric from American politicians, reminding them of Canada's past assistance in battling U.S. wildfires. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between neighbors in times of crisis.

As the fires continue to burn, both countries face challenges in managing the environmental and health impacts. Scientists, including Dr. Patrick James from the University of Toronto, note that climate change is a significant factor in the increased frequency and intensity of wildfires. They stress that addressing the root causes requires international collaboration.