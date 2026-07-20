United Airlines Refutes Viral Memo on Airport Name Changes

United Airlines has clarified its ticket policy following confusion over a viral memo suggesting passengers could change flights for free if they objected to landing at the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Florida. The airline confirmed that while reservation agents have some flexibility, changes due to an airport's name or three-letter code are not allowed without a fee.

The controversy began when an internal memo, circulated among United employees and reported by the blog Live and Let’s Fly, suggested that agents could offer alternatives like Fort Lauderdale or Miami airports to travelers unwilling to fly into the former Palm Beach International Airport. United, however, stated that the memo was "poorly worded and not accurate."

United clarified that while customers can change tickets without a fee for various reasons, the policy does not include objections to an airport's name change. The airport code will remain PBI until August 18, when it will change to DJT, as reported by The Independent.

The renaming of the airport, authorized by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March, has sparked mixed reactions. Some passengers expressed dissatisfaction, vowing to avoid the airport, while others welcomed the change. Despite the controversy, the airport assured that all operations and services remain unaffected.

The Palm Beach County Department of Airports is currently updating signage and materials to reflect the new name, with costs shared between the state and the department's budget, as noted by The Hill.