World Cup Announcer Confuses Pharrell Williams With Another Rap Artist

The moment sparked plenty of commentary on social media. Funny enough, A$AP Rocky actually was at the game with his girl, Rihanna. Before the hilarious moment, Pharrell and Rocky met up and took a photo together.



Pharrell wasn't the only victim of mistaken identity at the World Cup. Over on FOX Sports, one of the announcers believed he saw Brad Pitt in the stands. However, he quickly realized that it was Matt Damon, who had been at several major games throughout the World Cup.



In addition, celebrities like JAŸ-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, and Travis Scott also watched Spain defeat Argentina during the final game of the World Cup. Post Malone and Swae Lee performed together during the opening ceremony. During halftime, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, The Muppets, Shakira and Burna Boy joined forces for the first-ever World Cup halftime show produced by Global Citizen.



Watch the entire halftime show below.