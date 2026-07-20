World Cup Announcer Confuses Pharrell Williams With Another Rap Artist
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2026
Pharrell Williams was one of the various celebrities who were spotted at the World Cup final, but one broadcaster got him confused with another prominent rap star.
Skateboard P was seated at MetLife Stadium in between his wife and fellow rapper Future on Sunday afternoon, July 19, as they watched Argentina and Spain face off in the World Cup final. At one point during the game, the BBC panned over to Pharrell for a few seconds before returning to the game. Soon after, one of the broadcasters said, "I think that's AKA Rocky or A$AP Rocky, sorry... I think."
July 19, 2026
The moment sparked plenty of commentary on social media. Funny enough, A$AP Rocky actually was at the game with his girl, Rihanna. Before the hilarious moment, Pharrell and Rocky met up and took a photo together.
Pharrell wasn't the only victim of mistaken identity at the World Cup. Over on FOX Sports, one of the announcers believed he saw Brad Pitt in the stands. However, he quickly realized that it was Matt Damon, who had been at several major games throughout the World Cup.
In addition, celebrities like JAŸ-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, and Travis Scott also watched Spain defeat Argentina during the final game of the World Cup. Post Malone and Swae Lee performed together during the opening ceremony. During halftime, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, The Muppets, Shakira and Burna Boy joined forces for the first-ever World Cup halftime show produced by Global Citizen.
Watch the entire halftime show below.
Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, & Shakira Perform the 1st Ever World Cup Final Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/LabQNQpDYg— The ANF Club ⚽️ (@adjorNfriends) July 19, 2026