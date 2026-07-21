Aaron Rodgers Appears To Reconcile With Family

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seemingly mended his long-standing estrangement with his family. On Monday (July 20), the 42-year-old athlete shared photos on social media featuring his parents, Ed and Darla, and his brother Luke, marking the first time he has publicly posted about his family since joining Instagram in 2017. The images, which also included a snapshot of Rodgers with his niece, were captioned "Another bonding week," signaling a renewed closeness.

The reconciliation comes as Rodgers prepares for what he has announced will be his final NFL season. He is set to report to the Steelers' training camp on July 28 for the start of his 22nd season in the league. Rodgers had previously revealed in a 2024 Netflix documentary that his estrangement from his family was partly due to differing religious beliefs. He described his upbringing in a strict religious environment as a source of tension, saying, "It was very rigid in structure. I'm not a rigid person."

The rift became public in 2016 when Rodgers' brother, Jordan, appeared on "The Bachelorette" and mentioned their strained relationship. Despite the family turmoil, Rodgers' recent social media post suggests a thawing of relations, though Jordan was notably absent from the photos.

Rodgers' decision to reconcile with his family coincides with his final NFL season under the guidance of new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who previously coached him for 13 seasons in Green Bay. As Rodgers closes this chapter of his career, the reunion with his family may offer a sense of closure and support as he approaches retirement.