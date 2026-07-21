Appeals Court Won't Block Release Of Biden's Ghostwriter Interviews

A federal appeals court has rejected Joe Biden’s latest attempt to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts from interviews he conducted with his memoir ghostwriter before becoming president. The three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that there is a "substantial" public interest in making the material available, though redactions will be allowed to protect Biden’s privacy. The court has suspended its decision until August 3 to give Biden time to consider further legal action, as reported by the Associated Press via PBS.

The recordings were obtained during special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into whether Biden improperly retained classified documents after serving as a senator and vice president. While Hur ultimately chose not to file charges, Republicans in Congress demanded the release of the audio and transcripts. The Justice Department, under Biden’s administration, refused to turn over the materials, leading to a legal battle with the Heritage Foundation, which filed a request for the records.

A previous ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich found that the public interest in the material outweighed Biden’s privacy concerns, especially since personal topics, such as the death of Biden’s son Beau, would be redacted. The appellate court's temporary pause is only meant to preserve the status quo while Biden considers a longer appeal and should not be viewed as a decision on the merits.

The audio at issue includes Biden reading to ghostwriter Marc Zwonitzer from notebooks later found to contain classified information. Biden has insisted he did not share classified information during the sessions.

The case remains unresolved, with the court giving Biden until August 3 to decide on further appeals. The expected release of the edited recordings and transcripts could have broader political implications as the legal fight continues.