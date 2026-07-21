Buccaneers' Irving To Be Ready For Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is set to return at full speed for training camp next week. After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Irving expressed confidence in his readiness during his youth football camp at Blake High School. He told reporters that he feels healthy and is prepared to participate from Day One.

Irving's shoulder injury limited him to just 10 games last season. However, the Buccaneers' management is optimistic about his recovery. According to Pro Football Rumors, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht expects Irving to fully participate in training camp. The team plans to adopt a committee approach with Irving, Kenneth Gainwell, and Sean Tucker sharing the workload.

Despite some concerns about Irving's durability, JoeBucsFan.com notes that the Buccaneers are not overly worried about Irving missing some training camp time. The team acquired Gainwell during free agency, who is expected to play a significant role in the offense.

Irving's return is crucial for the Buccaneers as they adapt to a new offensive system under coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson expressed excitement about seeing Irving and Gainwell work together, suggesting a balanced approach depending on the "hot hand" during games.