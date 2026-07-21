Cardi B Declares That She's 'Hip-Hop's Britney Spears'

“But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even piss in a muthaf**kin' cup, b***h. You gotta take the good with the bad... it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the muthaf**kin' drama.”



Cardi B vented to her followers after the press tracked her down overseas a couple of weeks ago during her escapades at Haute Couture Week. The mother of four attended a few fashion shows and stunned fans in an array of dresses crafted by designers Rahul Mishra and Robert Wun. During a show in Paris, Cardi caused a stir when she sat next to Nigerian football player Maduka Okoye. The plot thickened when the press caught her sitting next to Okoye again at a dinner in Italy, which fueled more dating rumors.



For the record, Cardi B has been single since her split from her estranged boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The former couple parted ways shortly after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl earlier this year. The two welcomed a son together last year and were spotted together recently, but there's no other sign of reconciliation.