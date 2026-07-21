CDC Issues Travel Warning After Outbreak Of Deadly Incurable Mosquito Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Costa Rica, warning travelers to practice enhanced precautions after an outbreak of the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus in the Guanacaste Province. The advisory comes after the Costa Rican Ministry of Health declared an active outbreak in Playa Langosta earlier in the month, following a spike in cases affecting both locals and tourists.

Officials have investigated 45 suspected cases in the region, confirming four and classifying 17 as probable. In total, Costa Rica has reported 16 chikungunya cases so far in 2026. The CDC notes that the virus is now spreading locally, meaning it is being transmitted by mosquitoes in the community rather than just imported by travelers.

Chikungunya is a viral illness spread through mosquito bites, especially from Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms usually appear three to seven days after being bitten and include high fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, swelling, and a rash. Most people recover within a week, but some may experience joint pain for months or even years. The risk of severe disease is higher for newborns, older adults, and people with conditions like diabetes or heart disease, although death is rare.

The CDC recommends travelers protect themselves by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and choosing accommodations with air conditioning or window screens. The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica advises removing standing water around homes or hotels, as mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. While a chikungunya vaccine is available, it is not widely accessible, so prevention relies mainly on avoiding mosquito bites.

Travelers to popular destinations like Playa Langosta, Tamarindo, and other parts of Guanacaste are urged to stay alert and seek medical care if they develop symptoms during or after their trip. More information and updates are available on the CDC’s chikungunya page. Health officials continue to monitor the outbreak and remind travelers to take extra precautions when visiting affected areas.