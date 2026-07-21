Court Approves Record $1.5B Copyright Settlement

A federal judge in San Francisco has approved a historic $1.5 billion settlement involving the artificial intelligence company Anthropic. The settlement, finalized on Monday (July 20), resolves a class action lawsuit brought by authors and book publishers who accused Anthropic of copyright infringement. This agreement marks the largest copyright class action settlement in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín granted final approval for the settlement, ending a legal battle over Anthropic's alleged use of pirated digital libraries to train its AI assistant, Claude. The lawsuit, initiated in 2024 by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson, claimed that Anthropic downloaded more than seven million works from unauthorized online collections.

Under the terms of the settlement, Anthropic will pay $1.5 billion into a fund to compensate copyright holders, with each eligible work receiving approximately $3,000. The agreement also requires Anthropic to destroy all original and duplicate files obtained from known pirated book repositories, such as Library Genesis and Pirate Library Mirror. Despite the settlement, authors retain the right to pursue legal action over future AI training or generated outputs.

The court's decision comes after former Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup initially approved the deal in September 2025. Judge Alsup had previously ruled that training AI with books constituted fair use under copyright law, but found Anthropic liable for using pirated content.

While the settlement resolves past downloading claims, it does not serve as an ongoing license for Anthropic's future activities. Some authors and publishers have opted out of the settlement and are pursuing independent legal actions.

The lead attorney for the authors, Justin Nelson, expressed satisfaction with the court's ruling, stating, "We are gratified by the Court's ruling granting final approval of this historic settlement. It is the largest known copyright recovery in history." He emphasized the importance of distributing payments to the class as soon as possible.

Although the settlement faced objections regarding its size and attorney fees, Judge Martínez-Olguín overruled these concerns, awarding more than $101 million in fees to the plaintiffs' attorneys. The case, known as Bartz v. Anthropic, highlights ongoing legal challenges faced by tech companies over the use of copyrighted material in AI training.

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