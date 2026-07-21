Disney Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In Latest Round Of Layoffs

Disney has announced another round of layoffs, affecting several hundred employees across its divisions, including Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic. The layoffs are part of Disney's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and adapt to changes in the entertainment industry. According to a statement from Disney, these changes are part of a "continual evaluation of how we manage resources and reinvest across the company as our industry continues to evolve" (Bleeding Cool).

The layoffs come as Disney integrates NFL Network assets into ESPN, following a $3 billion deal that saw the NFL take a 10% stake in ESPN. This integration has led to job cuts, including those of longtime "Baseball Tonight" host Karl Ravech, NFL analyst Ryan Clark, and NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero (Variety). ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro communicated to staff that these decisions were necessary to position the company for future success.

Pixar has also been significantly impacted, with notable figures like industry veteran Rej Bourdages among those laid off. The studio has faced challenges, including disappointing box-office results and struggles with its animated series ventures (Bleeding Cool).

This marks Disney's third round of layoffs this year, as the company continues to adjust to the evolving landscape of media and entertainment. The layoffs are part of a broader strategy by Disney to focus on efficiency and resource management.