DJ Khaled Explains Why He Delayed His Upcoming Album 'Aalam Of God'

"I was originally going to come out this week, but the album keeps getting bigger and bigger, so we need a bigger date," Khaled said. "That's just how it goes with music. You gotta remember. I've been doing this for 20 years. I put out 13 albums. I am beyond grateful and thankful for everything that we've done. And hip-hop changed my life, and I live and breathe and sleep and embrace hip-hop. That's what I am."



"But this next album, Aalam of God, it's like, why am I going to rush?" he continued. "And every time I make new music, I get an opportunity to make it bigger. I just left the JAŸ-Z shows, the Roots Picnic the other day,.. I got inspired even more. So the album's getting bigger, so I need a bigger date."



The last time DJ Khaled dropped new music was earlier this year when he reunited with Future and Lil Baby for "One Of Them." Fans haven't heard from him since, but he's clearly been working. He hasn't confirmed a new release date yet, but he plans to break that silence soon by dropping more new music in the coming weeks.



Watch the entire interview below and look out for DJ Khaled's new album coming soon.