Dolphins Reach Extension Deal With LB Brooks

The Miami Dolphins have secured a key player for their future by reaching an extension agreement with linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The 28-year-old, who led the NFL in tackles last season, has signed a three-year, $51 million extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money. Brooks will report to training camp next week with the new contract in hand.

Brooks, a former first-round pick, has become a cornerstone of the Dolphins' defense. Last season, he recorded 183 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss, earning him a first-team All-Pro nod. His performance placed him among the top linebackers in the league, with Pro Football Focus grading him as the 11th-best linebacker out of 88 qualified players.

The extension aligns with Miami's strategy to build around core players. General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified Brooks, running back De'Von Achane, and center Aaron Brewer as foundational pieces for the team. Both Achane and Brewer have also recently signed new deals, solidifying their roles with the Dolphins.

Brooks expressed his desire to remain with the team long-term and has shown commitment by attending offseason workouts. He stated, "I never want to send the wrong message to the team or to my teammates. I play with these guys. Go to battle with them. I want them to know that I’m here no matter what."

The deal is seen as a fair compromise, allowing Brooks to secure his future while the Dolphins maintain financial flexibility. The contract is expected to position Brooks among the second-tier of linebackers earning at least $15 million per season, similar to the deal signed by Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair.