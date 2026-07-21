Donald Glover Previews DJ Dahi's Upcoming Collaboration With Kendrick Lamar
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2026
Donald Glover has shared a preview of DJ Dahi's upcoming collaboration with Kendrick Lamar ahead of its release next month.
On Sunday night, July 19, the actor-rapper's Gilga radio station debuted a snippet of DJ Dahi's unreleased song "How To Pray" featuring K.Dot and singer Amber Mark. In the brief clip, you can hear the chorus that Kendrick and Amber sing together. The song is set to appear on DJ Dahi's debut solo album, Black Boy (Alternative).
"He says, 'Trust me, I trust you back'/Reciprocation, we live in the satisfaction," Kendrick raps. "Love drunk, I call your name, then call God, both one in the same."
Dahi (feat. Kendrick Lamar) - How To Pray pic.twitter.com/3Wzm9ZINLf— QoQinox (@QoQinox) July 20, 2026
Dahi and Kendrick Lamar go way back. The Inglewood native is responsible for cooking up the instrumental for Lamar's hit "Money Trees" and contributing vocals to "Loyalty" with Rihanna. He's also worked with Childish Gambino on his Atavista (f.k.a. 3.12.20) album, including songs like "Time" featuring Ariana Grande and "Psilocybae (Millennial Love)" featuring 21 Savage, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet.
After spending over a decade churning out hits for others, the 43-year-old artist is ready to drop his own album. He announced the album's title earlier this month and released the first single, "Running" featuring Childish Gambino two days later. The album will feature collaborations with Vince Staples, Mez, Ravyn Lenae, Ant Clemons and more.
Dahi's forthcoming debut LP Black Boy (Alternative) is set to drop on August 28. See the full list of features below.