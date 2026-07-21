Donald Glover Previews DJ Dahi's Upcoming Collaboration With Kendrick Lamar

Dahi and Kendrick Lamar go way back. The Inglewood native is responsible for cooking up the instrumental for Lamar's hit "Money Trees" and contributing vocals to "Loyalty" with Rihanna. He's also worked with Childish Gambino on his Atavista (f.k.a. 3.12.20) album, including songs like "Time" featuring Ariana Grande and "Psilocybae (Millennial Love)" featuring 21 Savage, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet.



After spending over a decade churning out hits for others, the 43-year-old artist is ready to drop his own album. He announced the album's title earlier this month and released the first single, "Running" featuring Childish Gambino two days later. The album will feature collaborations with Vince Staples, Mez, Ravyn Lenae, Ant Clemons and more.



Dahi's forthcoming debut LP Black Boy (Alternative) is set to drop on August 28. See the full list of features below.

