Father, Son Charged With Kidnapping Forest Service Biologists At Gunpoint

A father and son from California have been charged with kidnapping two U.S. Forest Service biologists at gunpoint and holding them hostage for over 15 hours in a remote part of Northern California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his son, Phoenix Jose Phillup Henrichsen, 23, appeared in federal court in Sacramento on Monday for charges related to the abduction, which took place near Gumboot Lake Campground in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The incident began Thursday morning when Joseph Henrichsen, carrying an AR-15-style rifle, approached two female biologists working on a frog habitat study, as detailed in an FBI affidavit. He ordered them to turn around, zip-tied their hands, and took them to a nearby trailer where he and Phoenix were living. Phoenix was instructed to guard the women, holding them inside the trailer. At one point, Joseph took one biologist in a Forest Service vehicle, using her phone to call a Forest Service employee and leaving a message stating, "I've taken two fed biologists hostage from the Forest Service... her hands are behind her back, and I've got live rounds ready," according to the affidavit filed in federal court. Law enforcement, including the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene, which led to a standoff lasting into early Friday morning.

Negotiators worked through the evening as Joseph Henrichsen at one point threatened he had a grenade. Finally, after prolonged discussions, the two biologists were released around 1 a.m. Friday, and the Henrichsens surrendered about ninety minutes later. U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz expressed relief that both employees were released safely, saying, "Their well-being continues to be our highest priority." No one was physically harmed during the incident, according to acting FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Brian Tosh, who noted that "crisis situations like this don't often result in everyone leaving the scene safely."

Both suspects remain in federal custody as the court ruled they pose flight risks and could endanger the public if released. A preliminary hearing is set for August 3. If convicted, the Henrichsens could face life sentences for kidnapping federal employees. Charging documents have not indicated a motive.