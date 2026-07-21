Fetty Wap Gets Engaged To His New Girlfriend: See The Precious Moment

It's not clear how long the couple has been dating. The engagement comes six months after the 35-year-old rapper was released from prison and reunited with his 10-year-old daughter, Khari, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Masika. Fetty Wap wasn't able to see his children while he served his three-year sentence. He was ordered to home confinement until November.



This isn't the first time Fetty Wap has gotten hitched. He previously got married to Leandra Gonzalez. The couple was wed during a secret ceremony in 2019. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced a year later after Gonzalez accused Fetty of cheating on her.



Fetty Wap and Alexis' engagement comes a few months after he delivered his first album since his release from prison. Zavier holds rare collaborations with Max B, Albee Al, Wiz Khalifa, Honey Bxby, Divinity, Ymanie, Tink, Rob McCoy, and his longtime friend Monty.



Congratulations to Fetty Wap and his new fiancée Alexis!