Georgia Football Player Injured In ATV Accident

University of Georgia running back Dante Dowdell is recovering in an Atlanta hospital following a serious ATV accident earlier this summer near his home in Picayune, Mississippi. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed the incident during SEC Media Days on Tuesday (July 21). Dowdell, who transferred from Kentucky, was expected to be a key player for Georgia this season.

Details of the accident remain unclear, but Dowdell's injuries have been described as serious. He is currently receiving treatment at the Shepherd Center, a facility specializing in spinal cord and brain injuries. Coach Smart expressed uncertainty about Dowdell's return, stating, "We don't know when his return will be. It was a recreational vehicle, and he had some serious injuries."

Dowdell joined the Bulldogs through the transfer portal and had previously played for Oregon and Nebraska. Last season, he ran for 560 yards and scored three touchdowns with the Kentucky Wildcats. His promising performance during Georgia's G-Day scrimmage had positioned him as a regular contributor for the upcoming season.

With Dowdell's status uncertain, Georgia will likely rely on other running backs, including Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, to fill the gap. The Bulldogs are set to kick off their 2026 season against Tennessee State on Saturday, September 5.

Coach Smart and the team have shown strong support for Dowdell and his family during this challenging time. Smart remarked, "He's just a tremendous kid with a great family. We're very supportive of them. Our players have been up there to see him. It's a really tough deal."