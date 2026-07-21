American Tourists Stabbed In Greece

By iHeartRadio

July 21, 2026

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Photo: NICK PALEOLOGOS / AFP / Getty Images

Two American tourists are recovering after being stabbed near the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday morning (July 21). The attack occurred on a pedestrian street near the entrance to the archaeological site and the Acropolis Museum. The victims, a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were attacked by a 60-year-old Greek man.

The male victim suffered a serious arm wound, requiring a tourniquet, while the woman sustained a lighter leg injury. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The attacker was detained at the scene and is expected to appear in court later on Tuesday.

Police have not disclosed the suspect's identity, but they mentioned that he has a history of arrests and may have psychological issues. The motive for the attack remains unclear. According to Greenwich Time, the assailant had been threatening passersby with a knife before the attack.

The incident took place shortly after 8 a.m. local time, coinciding with the opening of the Acropolis site. Despite the attack, the site remained open to visitors. Greece is experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures in Athens reaching up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Violent street attacks are rare in Greece, but this incident follows another violent event in April when an elderly man opened fire in a social security office.

The Acropolis, home to the Parthenon and other ancient monuments, attracts millions of tourists each year. Last year, approximately 4.6 million people visited the site. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover more details about the attacker's motives and background.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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