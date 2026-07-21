Latin music's biggest night is coming back to Miami.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 17, 2026, bringing a genre-spanning lineup of reggaeton, urbano, and Latin pop superstars to South Florida for one unforgettable night. Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is a stacked bill of chart-topping performers including Myke Towers, Blessd, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, Floyymenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony y Helabusador "Los Titis." The night will once again be hosted by iHeartLatino's Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award

This year, the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award will be presented to composer, lyricist, and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Latin culture and the arts. (Note: Miranda is being honored and will not perform.)

A proud son of Puerto Rican heritage, Miranda transformed American theater and popular music with the Tony-winning In the Heights and the cultural phenomenon Hamilton, then carried Latin sound and story to global audiences through Disney's Encanto and Moana. An Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winner, Miranda has spent his career elevating Latino stories, artists, and communities on the world's biggest stages. The Corazón Latino Award celebrates not only his singular creative legacy, but his enduring commitment to championing Latin culture across generations.

How to get 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina tickets

Here's everything fans need to know to secure a seat:

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026 Public on-sale: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET Where to buy: Ticketmaster.com

Demand for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina runs high every year, so fans are encouraged to be ready the moment the public on-sale opens at 10 a.m. ET on July 28.

For more than a decade, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina has been the premier annual celebration of Latin music in the United States — a single stage uniting reggaeton, urbano, salsa, bachata, merengue, and Latin pop, and a showcase for both established legends and the artists defining the sound's next chapter. The 2026 lineup captures that range, pairing global chart-toppers like Myke Towers, Farruko, and Manuel Turizo with breakout stars like Floyymenor and Alleh, all under one roof in Miami — the beating heart of the U.S. Latin music scene.