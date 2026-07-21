Jack Osbourne Has One Simple Wish For Fans On Ozzy Day: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack opened up about what he wants from fans for the first-ever Ozzy Day.

The former reality star took to his Instagram account on Monday (July 20) to express his wish ahead of the late rocker's special day.

"This month has been really just ups and downs for me, a mixed bag of emotions," Jack revealed in the clip. "A lot of people have asked me what my plan is for the 22nd. This is the first one year. Here's what I want. I would like anyone who's listening to this to share a story about my dad. I want to fill the entire day of July 22 with just awesome Ozzy stories. Spread the love. That's what my dad would want. He would not want us to all be sat around shedding tears because that's not his vibe." Watch the clip here.

The former Black Sabbath frontman will be honored with the inaugural Ozzy Day in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday (July 22), one year after his death.

The iconic musician died on July 22, 2025, from cardiac arrest and an acute myocardial infarction, at the age of 76.

Per a press release, the special day will include live musical performances, art installations and tributes throughout the city to the metal musician.