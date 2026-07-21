Jets Unveil "White Out" Uniforms

The New York Jets have introduced a new "White Out" uniform for the upcoming NFL season. This all-white ensemble includes a helmet with a green "Jets" logo, white jerseys, and white pants. The team will debut this fresh look during their Week Two home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets' decision to add a third monochrome uniform to their lineup is part of a broader trend in the NFL, where teams are increasingly unveiling new uniform designs to generate excitement and boost merchandise sales. According to the New York Jets, the new uniform is an extension of their participation in the NFL's Color Rush initiative, which encourages teams to wear bold, monochrome uniforms.

The Packers, who have their own "Winter Warning" all-white uniform, will face the Jets in this highly anticipated game. The Packers first introduced their all-white look in 2024 and have seen success with it, winning games against the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. They aim to continue this winning streak against the Jets.

While the Jets' new uniform is primarily white, it maintains the team's traditional dark hunter green numbers and letters. Chris Pierce, the Jets' senior director of fan commerce, emphasized that the uniform is designed to honor the Color Rush initiative with its white facemask, gloves, shoes, and socks.

The unveiling of the Jets' "White Out" uniform comes amidst a growing trend of NFL teams introducing new looks to captivate fans and enhance their brand presence. The Jets' new look is expected to add excitement to their games and offer fans another way to show their support.