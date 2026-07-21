Mammoth Sign Defenseman To 8-Year Deal

The Utah Mammoth have secured the future of their defense by signing defenseman John Marino to an eight-year contract extension. Announced today (July 21), the $54 million deal ensures that Marino, who is 29 years old, will not enter unrestricted free agency next summer.

Marino, who joined the Mammoth in the 2024-25 season, has quickly become a key player for the team. Despite undergoing lower-back surgery that delayed his debut, Marino made a significant impact once he hit the ice in January. He played 35 games that season, contributing one goal and 13 assists. His performance improved in the following season, achieving a career-high of 36 points in 80 games. According to NHL.com, Marino's consistent presence and experience have been vital to Utah's defensive lineup.

The extension reflects the Mammoth's confidence in Marino's abilities and their commitment to building a strong defensive core. Marino's journey with Utah began with a memorable debut at the Delta Center, where he was warmly welcomed by the passionate fanbase. His partnership with fellow defenseman Sean Durzi also became notable off the ice, as they engaged in various community activities, including a coffee taste test that gained popularity on social media.