Nick Jonas Shares Rare Throwback Pic From Priyanka Chopra Engagement

Nick Jonas is commemorating a very special milestone in his relationship with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Sunday Best musician, 33, celebrated his wife's 44th birthday on July 18 by revisiting another big moment that coincided with her big day, the time he proposed to her while vacationing in Crete in 2018 on her 36th birthday, per People. He shared a rare photo to his Instagram Stories from night he popped the question, Nick grinning at the camera as the newly-engaged couple held hands, her new diamond ring on display.

"8 years ago she said yes," he wrote over the snap.

He also gave a sweet birthday shoutout to his wife on Instagram on Sunday (July 19), sharing a video of them enjoying a day on a boat in Spain alongside a caption in Spanish that translates to "Happy Birthday! My love ❤️."