Noah Kahan Feels 'Horrible' After Being Forced To Cancel Concert

Noah Kahan is speaking out after being forced to cancel a recent show last-minute.

The Stick Season musician was set to take the stage at Citi Field in New York City on Saturday (July 18) but severe weather caused an unfortunate setback. Despite delaying the show and cutting performances from the supporting acts, the concert was ultimately canceled as thunderstorms and lightning worsened in the area in order to ensure safety of those in attendance.

The concert for the following day at the Queens stadium went on as scheduled, and Kahan took a moment to address the crowd and give a heartfelt apology to fans who had waited to see him perform, per People.

"If you know me, I've been touring for about nine years and I've probably played at least 500 shows," he said. "I've canceled six in my life — it's only ever been when we cannot do anything else but cancel the show. I know you guys are all here, but I don't expect any sympathy at all."

He does, however, "have sympathy for the folks that missed out" on the show.

"I'm so f---ing sorry for the folks that sat all day out in the rain and traveled," he said. "I've been thinking about you guys, and I'm really sorry. And I promise you, I would play in a f---ing volcano, the hole of a volcano for y'all. And I — I'm so sorry."

The "Porch Light" singer-songwriter also addressed the matter of the show being canceled rather than postponed.

"I promise you we did everything, everything we could. Weird s--- to try to reschedule it, and I'm sorry," he said. "I just feel horrible, and I know people will see this and I just want you to know I'm really sorry. You deserve better than that."

Kahan is currently on the road for his The Great Divide stadium tour, traveling around North America in support of his latest album of the same name.