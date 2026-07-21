Offset Sentenced Following Alleged Assault At Weed Shop
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2026
Offset will not face any jail time after he was sentenced in his alleged assault case.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, July 20, a judge has ordered the Migos rapper, born Kiari Cephus, to serve 12 months of probation. He must stay away from the weed dispensary in Los Angeles where the alleged assault took place, and refrain from making threats to any person. He also can't own or possess any dangerous weapon, must pay an undisclosed restitution, complete an anger management class and perform community service. All of the requirements are better than sitting behind bars.
Offset got involved in a scuffle at MedMen LAX in March 2025. A guard named Jim Sanchez was working at the front of the store when Offset walked in. Sanchez claimed the rapper became "hostile" when he asked him for his ID. Moments later, Sanchez alleged Offset struck him in the face and had his entourage attack him in the store. The security guard claimed he suffered serious injuries that needed treatment at a nearby hospital.
Police showed up to the scene, but Offset and his crew had already vacated the premises by the time they showed up. Offset initially denied the allegations. He said he was in the process of getting his ID out when the guard allegedly shoved him and spat in his face, which started the fight. The guard reacted by spraying mace at Offset and his team.
Offset was hit with assault after the security guard pressed charges. As of this report, the artist has not publicly commented on the situation.