Offset Sentenced Following Alleged Assault At Weed Shop

Offset got involved in a scuffle at MedMen LAX in March 2025. A guard named Jim Sanchez was working at the front of the store when Offset walked in. Sanchez claimed the rapper became "hostile" when he asked him for his ID. Moments later, Sanchez alleged Offset struck him in the face and had his entourage attack him in the store. The security guard claimed he suffered serious injuries that needed treatment at a nearby hospital.



Police showed up to the scene, but Offset and his crew had already vacated the premises by the time they showed up. Offset initially denied the allegations. He said he was in the process of getting his ID out when the guard allegedly shoved him and spat in his face, which started the fight. The guard reacted by spraying mace at Offset and his team.



Offset was hit with assault after the security guard pressed charges. As of this report, the artist has not publicly commented on the situation.