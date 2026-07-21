Panthers' Moton Recovering From Blood Clot In Lung

Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton will miss the start of the regular season after being treated for a blood clot in his lung. The team announced today (Tuesday, July 21) that the 31-year-old is currently undergoing treatment with blood thinners after the clot was discovered last month. Moton will begin training camp on the team's non-football injury list.

The Panthers have not provided a specific timeline for Moton's return, but he is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. Moton has been a key player for the Panthers, known for his durability and consistency on the offensive line. His absence will be felt as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales and the team's medical staff are closely monitoring Moton's recovery. The team remains optimistic about his return but is prioritizing his health and safety above all else.

For more details, visit the Carolina Panthers' official website.