PGA, European Tours Align With Asian Tour

The PGA and European Tours have announced a significant expansion of their alliance by partnering with the Asian Tour. This new agreement aims to provide playing and commercial opportunities while creating a pathway for Asian players to join these prestigious circuits. This move is seen as a strategic blow to LIV Golf, which previously had a similar partnership with the Asian Tour.

The partnership will enhance opportunities for Asian golfers to compete on a global stage and is expected to increase the visibility of the Asian Tour. The alliance will offer Asian players a chance to qualify for events on the PGA and European Tours, thus broadening their exposure and experience in international golf.

This development comes as LIV Golf continues to expand its own pathways for players through initiatives like the International Series. According to LIV Golf, the league has increased its qualifying opportunities for 2026, allowing more players from around the world to join its ranks.

LIV Golf has also introduced a new rule requiring all newly contracted players to participate in at least two International Series events on the Asian Tour starting in 2026. This rule, as reported by GolfMagic, marks a deeper integration between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour.