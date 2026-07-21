Red Sox Look To Tie Franchise Record Tonight

By iHeartRadio

July 21, 2026

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
Photo: Jaiden Tripi / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Tonight, the Boston Red Sox aim to tie a franchise record for consecutive wins as they host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, currently on a 14-game winning streak, are just one win away from matching the record set 80 years ago by a team led by legendary player Ted Williams.

The Red Sox's recent victory against the Orioles was marked by a dramatic home run from Caleb Durbin, who hit a towering shot over the Green Monster to break a 5-5 tie in the eighth inning. "I can't imagine it being more electric [on Tuesday] than tonight, but it might be," Durbin said after the game, expressing his excitement about the team's current form.

The Red Sox's winning streak is the longest in Major League Baseball this year, with the Milwaukee Brewers holding the previous longest streak of 14 wins last August. If the Red Sox secure a victory tonight, they will become the first team since the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals to win 15 consecutive games.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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