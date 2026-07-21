Sukihana Shares Intimate Photo After Giving Birth To Her Fourth Child
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2026
Sukihana has officially entered her "soft era" after giving birth to her fourth child.
The Florida native announced the birth of her new daughter on Monday, July 20, by sharing an intimate photo of herself right after the baby girl was pushed out of her womb. Although she confirmed the baby was born, she did not disclose any information about the child's name, weight, or exact date of birth. However, the artist did reveal that she decided to keep the child's placenta and shared a video of her doula packaging it up for safe keeping.
🍼 Congratulations to Sukihana, who took to social media this morning to share a picture of her newborn after giving birth.— TMZ (@TMZ) July 20, 2026
📸: IG/sukihanagoat pic.twitter.com/Ape2iOiHuS
This is Sukihana's first child with her boyfriend, Snoop, who's a music producer. She also has three other sons. Suki announced she was pregnant back in March and shared the child's gender during a private event in Broward County, Fla., a few weeks later. In her post, she confirmed her daughter's father's identity and shared a little more about him.
"Thank yall for coming to my baby daddy reveal," she wrote. "Since yall wanted to know who the papi was. He from broward county. He’s Jamaican and I love him."
Sukihana received plenty of praise from some of her famous friends after she announced her baby's birth. Celebrities like SZA, Joseline Hernandez, Baby Tate, and others sent their well wishes in the comment section of her Instagram post.
Congratulations to Sukihana and Snoop!