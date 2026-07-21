Sukihana Shares Intimate Photo After Giving Birth To Her Fourth Child

This is Sukihana's first child with her boyfriend, Snoop, who's a music producer. She also has three other sons. Suki announced she was pregnant back in March and shared the child's gender during a private event in Broward County, Fla., a few weeks later. In her post, she confirmed her daughter's father's identity and shared a little more about him.



"Thank yall for coming to my baby daddy reveal," she wrote. "Since yall wanted to know who the papi was. He from broward county. He’s Jamaican and I love him."



Sukihana received plenty of praise from some of her famous friends after she announced her baby's birth. Celebrities like SZA, Joseline Hernandez, Baby Tate, and others sent their well wishes in the comment section of her Instagram post.



Congratulations to Sukihana and Snoop!