Tesla Driver Charged With Murder After Car Hit 142 MPH Before Fatal Crash

A San Jose man is facing two counts of murder after authorities say he drove his Tesla at more than 140 miles per hour before slamming into stopped traffic on Highway 87, sparking a deadly chain-reaction crash. The incident, which happened on December 2, 2025, left a mother and her young daughter dead and led to the arrest of Zachary Chernicky, age 31, nearly seven months later.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, data from the Tesla indicated Chernicky was driving 142 mph fifteen seconds before impact, still traveling 126 mph five seconds before, and hit the Lexus at 102 mph. The speed limit on Highway 87 is 65 mph. Prosecutors allege that the excessive speed demonstrates a conscious disregard for human life, a standard required for murder charges in vehicular homicide cases. Deputy District Attorney Marisa McKeown said, "This is what happens when you drive that fast on our roads."

The collision involved four vehicles—two Teslas, a Lexus, and a Toyota Sienna. Both Teslas and the Lexus erupted in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol. Inside the Lexus were 29-year-old Ivana Balistreri and her one-year-old daughter, Lilliana. Family members said Balistreri’s fiancé, who was driving, tried desperately to save them from the burning vehicle, but both mother and child died at the scene. The Lexus driver was hospitalized.

A months-long investigation used vehicle telemetry to reconstruct the moments leading up to the crash, providing detailed evidence of Chernicky’s speed and actions.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen compared the act of driving at such high speed to firing into a crowd, emphasizing the severity of the alleged disregard for safety. "When someone is driving 140 mph, then the driver is the shooter and their car is the bullet," Rosen said.

Chernicky was arraigned in court on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on August 24.