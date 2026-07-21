The Frank Sinatra Compliment That Never Gets Old, Per Daughter Tina: Watch

By Will Mendelson

July 21, 2026

(L-R) US entertainer Frank Sinatra's chi
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

Frank Sinatra's legacy will always live on.

Daughter Tina opened up about her late father and how there's one compliment about the music legend she always loves to hear.

During the recent 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival, host Eddie Muller asked Tina if she ever got tired of hearing people say that Frank was the greatest singer of the 20th century.

"Never," Tina simply responded. "I'll hear it long after I'm gone. No, never. That's what we do, is to remember and to keep him alive and living in the moment. Why is why we all listen to him anyway, because whatever moment we're in, we need that kind of thing. Nobody does it like he did." Watch the clip here.

Frank died in 1982 at the age of 82, with a music career spanning from the 1940s until the time of his death. The "Fly Me to the Moon" hitmaker also had a storied acting career.

"Dad and comedy, for me, was magic," Tina, the third and youngest of Frank's three children, admitted. "He's so funny, and he was. He made you giggle and feel better."

Frank Sinatra
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices