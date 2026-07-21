The Frank Sinatra Compliment That Never Gets Old, Per Daughter Tina: Watch

Frank Sinatra's legacy will always live on.

Daughter Tina opened up about her late father and how there's one compliment about the music legend she always loves to hear.

During the recent 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival, host Eddie Muller asked Tina if she ever got tired of hearing people say that Frank was the greatest singer of the 20th century.

"Never," Tina simply responded. "I'll hear it long after I'm gone. No, never. That's what we do, is to remember and to keep him alive and living in the moment. Why is why we all listen to him anyway, because whatever moment we're in, we need that kind of thing. Nobody does it like he did." Watch the clip here.

Frank died in 1982 at the age of 82, with a music career spanning from the 1940s until the time of his death. The "Fly Me to the Moon" hitmaker also had a storied acting career.

"Dad and comedy, for me, was magic," Tina, the third and youngest of Frank's three children, admitted. "He's so funny, and he was. He made you giggle and feel better."