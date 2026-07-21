T.I. has spent more than two decades building one of hip-hop's most successful careers, but according to the Atlanta icon, his next chapter may look nothing like the last. During a recent interview with Keke From The Fred Show, the Grammy-winning rapper shared an update on where he stands in his career, revealing that while he's still focused on delivering new music, he's already thinking about what comes after rap.

Although fans continue to celebrate the success of his latest music, T.I. admitted he isn't taking much time to soak it all in.Instead, he's pouring everything into finishing his upcoming album, Kill the King, while preparing for tour and making sure every performance lives up to expectations.

"I don't feel the moment," T.I. explained. "I'm turning in this album and looking for the next moment."

He also revealed that Kill the King is much more than just another album title.According to T.I., the project is about "starving out the ego" and reflecting on personal growth after decades in the spotlight.

So What's Next?

When asked about retirement, T.I. hinted that music may only be the beginning of what's ahead. After spending years perfecting every lyric, beat, and performance, he says he's excited about getting that creative energy back to explore new opportunities.

"Ain't no telling what else I'll be able to do," he said. "I might start building hotels or something."

While the comment drew laughs, it also highlighted how eager the rapper is to branch into entirely new ventures once his recording career slows down.

Music isn't the only creative outlet on T.I.'s radar.The rapper revealed that he recently premiered an independently produced romantic comedy that he co-wrote, directed, and stars in. He also shared that Departments 2 is expected to arrive soon, giving fans even more to look forward to on the big screen. For T.I., filmmaking has become another way to tell stories beyond music.

Another passion T.I. plans to continue exploring is stand-up comedy.He described performing in comedy clubs as his "happy place" and said it's something he genuinely enjoys for himself—not because he has to.Once his current album and tour are behind him, he hopes to spend even more time developing as a comedian.

Whether he's making music, writing movies, stepping onto a comedy stage—or even joking about becoming a hotel developer—one thing is clear: T.I.'s next move may be just as interesting as the career that made him a household name.

Listen to the full interview above.