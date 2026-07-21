Tom Holland Calls Zendaya His Wife For 1st Time After Marriage Speculation

Tom Holland is referring to Zendaya as his "wife" for the first time publicly more than a month after confirming they had secretly tied the knot.

The British actor spoke his longtime love and The Odyssey costar's new title into existence during a recent podcast appearance when he was asked who he would like to take holiday with in Greece, per People.

"I think probably my wife would be pretty good," he said. "It would be a bit strange if I went, 'Sorry babe, I'm gonna take [Odyssey costar] Matt [Damon] actually."

After months of speculation, Holland recently confirmed that he and Zendaya had indeed gotten married when he was asked about the AI-generated photos that circulated online depicting the notoriously private couple's alleged wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. He noted that he didn't have to explain to family members that the images were actually fake "because they were all there," adding, "That's all you'll get on that."

Zendaya and Holland, who met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and who have been engaged since at least early 2025, sparked marriage rumors earlier this year when she was seen wearing a gold band rather than her engagement ring. The speculation was stoked even further when her longtime stylist Law Roach claimed they had "already" gotten married and that everyone "missed it."