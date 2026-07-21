Tornado Watch, Flash Floods Hit Northeast And New York City

A Tornado Watch was issued for New York City, Philadelphia, and much of the Northeast on Tuesday (July 21), as dangerous storms swept across the region, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, and damaging winds. The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Eastern Time, covering the five boroughs of New York City, most of New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

In addition, a Flood Watch is active for New York City, Long Island, northern New Jersey, and Philadelphia through late Tuesday night. Torrential rain, with rates of one to three inches per hour, is overwhelming drainage systems and leading to rapid street and highway flooding. Emergency officials are warning residents to prepare for more flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas, basement apartments, and flood-prone neighborhoods. Residents are urged to move to higher ground if needed and avoid traveling through water-covered roads.

The National Weather Service confirmed reports of tornadoes touching down in Morris County, New Jersey, and near Stanhope, causing trees and debris to block roadways. In northern New Jersey, flooding submerged cars and closed major intersections.. Power outages are widespread, with more than 6,200 customers affected in New Jersey by late afternoon.

Air travel has been severely disrupted. Hundreds of flights were canceled at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark airports. Delays are expected to continue into the evening, and travelers are advised to check their flight status and consider rebooking if possible. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stops have also impacted airports from Boston to Washington, D.C., creating a domino effect of delays nationwide.

Local businesses are bracing for more damage after just recovering from flooding earlier in the week. Michael Hillock, owner of Maran's Auto Body in Woodside, Queens, told WABC, "We're getting sandbags and we're going to fill them and put them at every entrance. That's the only thing I can think of." Residents echoed concerns about repeated property damage and the challenges of ongoing heavy rain.

Forecasters predict another round of strong storms between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday, which could bring more damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes, especially west of New York City. Conditions are expected to improve overnight, but isolated storms may persist into Wednesday.

Officials urge everyone in the affected areas to stay alert for weather warnings, have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts, delay non-essential travel, and take immediate shelter if a Tornado Warning is issued.