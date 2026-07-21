Travis Scott Gets Escorted From Nightclub After Jordan Clarkson Altercation
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2026
Travis Scott was escorted out of a nightclub in New York City during the heat of a physical altercation involving NBA star Jordan Clarkson, and it was all caught on camera.
It all started on Saturday night, July 18, at Zero Bond in NYC, where Raising Cane's hosted an event with 50 Cent as the headliner. A source told TMZ that someone attempted to record Scott talking to another attendee during Fif's performance. The Houston rapper didn't appreciate the invasion of his privacy and confronted the person. After Scott's crew allegedly started chucking bottles at the unwanted cameraman, Clarkson tried to lower the temperature.
😳 EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Clarkson restrained in new video of Travis Scott NYC fight. pic.twitter.com/dHP1QtD5tK— TMZ (@TMZ) July 20, 2026
It's hard to tell who the New York Knicks player was trying to handle inside the dark nightclub, but things got physical real quick. So much so that 50 Cent actually stopped his set. Soon enough, a mob of security guards and police officers swarmed the section and escorted both Scott and Clarkson out of the venue. As of this report, neither Scott nor Clarkson has publicly commented on the situation.
The venue was packed with other celebrities who were in town for several events happening in NYC and New Jersey. Scott was one of numerous artists who attended the World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as well as Fanatics Fest, which was also going on the same weekend.