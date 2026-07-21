It's hard to tell who the New York Knicks player was trying to handle inside the dark nightclub, but things got physical real quick. So much so that 50 Cent actually stopped his set. Soon enough, a mob of security guards and police officers swarmed the section and escorted both Scott and Clarkson out of the venue. As of this report, neither Scott nor Clarkson has publicly commented on the situation.



The venue was packed with other celebrities who were in town for several events happening in NYC and New Jersey. Scott was one of numerous artists who attended the World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as well as Fanatics Fest, which was also going on the same weekend.

