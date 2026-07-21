Treasury Blocks Nearly $99 Million In Payments To Deceased Individuals

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has stopped almost $99 million in federal payments from going to deceased people, thanks to a new verification system rolled out under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14249. The program is part of a larger effort to reduce government fraud, waste, and abuse by strengthening oversight of federal disbursements.

The new system reviewed over 885 million payments totaling about $2.77 trillion. By checking these payments before they went out, the Treasury was able to intercept funds that would have otherwise gone to people who had died. This action supports the goals of Executive Order 14249, "Protecting America's Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse," which President Trump issued to boost financial integrity and operational efficiency in the federal government.

“Treasury has delivered on a key promise of President Trump’s mandate to stop improper payments and fraud before money leaves the Treasury, and strengthen the integrity of the federal payment system,” said Secretary Scott Bessent. “Together with Vice President Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, this new safeguard addresses a longstanding vulnerability and helps ensure every dollar the federal government spends reaches its intended recipient. Treasury will continue efforts to modernize the federal payment system, strengthen safeguards against fraud and improper payments, and protect taxpayer dollars.”

The executive order gave the Treasury more authority to verify and track payments, as well as require agencies to share detailed financial information for better oversight. In the past, payments were often made from different government offices, making it harder to spot mistakes or fraud. Now, with centralized oversight and improved data sharing, the Treasury can catch improper payments more effectively. This effort aims to modernize federal financial management and increase accountability.

Looking ahead, the Treasury and other federal agencies are expected to continue refining the verification process and monitoring its impact, with the goal of further reducing fraud and ensuring that public funds are used appropriately.