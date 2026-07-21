Tropical Storm Bertha Forms in Gulf, Threatens Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the Eastern Gulf, strengthening from Tropical Depression Two. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that Bertha's wind speeds have increased to at least 40 mph. The storm poses a threat to the Gulf Coast, from the Florida Panhandle to the Middle Texas Coast, with the potential for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and storm surge.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Bertha is expected to move near or along the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days. A tropical storm watch is in effect for much of Florida's Panhandle, and a storm surge watch is in place from the Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi River's mouth. The NHC forecasts that Bertha could produce 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas receiving up to 8 inches, potentially causing flash flooding.

The CNN Weather team reports that Bertha's path is uncertain, but it may track along the northern Gulf Coast, potentially making landfall near southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi by Wednesday (July 22). The storm is expected to face challenges from dry air and wind shear, which could limit its strengthening.

As The Weather Channel notes, Bertha's development comes amid a slower-than-average start to the Atlantic hurricane season, influenced by El Niño conditions. Despite this, residents along the Gulf Coast are advised to stay informed and prepared for potential impacts.